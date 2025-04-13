United States
Monday, April 14
Federal Reserve officials, including Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, are scheduled to speak. Markets will be listening for any commentary on the Fed’s evolving policy stance amid persistent inflation and trade-driven volatility.
Tuesday, April 15
-
Import Price Index (March), expected to show whether external inflationary pressures are building.
-
Empire State Manufacturing Survey (April), forecast to remain in contraction territory.
Wednesday, April 16
-
Retail Sales (March), a key read on consumer spending momentum.
-
Industrial Production and Capacity Utilisation (March), offering a pulse check on the industrial sector.
-
Homebuilder Confidence Index (April), likely to signal whether elevated rates are weighing on the housing outlook.
Thursday, April 17
-
Initial Jobless Claims, a timely barometer of labour market health.
-
Housing Starts and Building Permits (March), both closely watched for signs of construction activity and forward-looking supply.
-
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (April), adding another regional read on factory conditions.
Friday, April 18
San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is scheduled to speak. Her remarks may offer additional colour on how the Fed is weighing conflicting signals across inflation, labour, and growth.
Australia
Tuesday, April 15
Wednesday, April 16
Thursday, April 17
-
Labour Force Survey (March), including employment change, unemployment rate, and participation rate. This is the key local data point of the week, with potential implications for rate expectations.