United States

Monday, April 14



Federal Reserve officials, including Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, are scheduled to speak. Markets will be listening for any commentary on the Fed’s evolving policy stance amid persistent inflation and trade-driven volatility.

Tuesday, April 15

Import Price Index (March), expected to show whether external inflationary pressures are building.

Empire State Manufacturing Survey (April), forecast to remain in contraction territory.

Wednesday, April 16

Retail Sales (March), a key read on consumer spending momentum.

Industrial Production and Capacity Utilisation (March), offering a pulse check on the industrial sector.

Homebuilder Confidence Index (April), likely to signal whether elevated rates are weighing on the housing outlook.

Thursday, April 17

Initial Jobless Claims, a timely barometer of labour market health.

Housing Starts and Building Permits (March), both closely watched for signs of construction activity and forward-looking supply.

Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey (April), adding another regional read on factory conditions.

Friday, April 18

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is scheduled to speak. Her remarks may offer additional colour on how the Fed is weighing conflicting signals across inflation, labour, and growth.

Australia

Tuesday, April 15

Reserve Bank of Australia meeting minutes will be released, potentially shedding light on internal debates around the rate path and global risks.

Wednesday, April 16

Westpac-MI Leading Index (March), a composite indicator designed to anticipate shifts in economic activity.

Thursday, April 17