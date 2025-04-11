Hot Stocks: Star Entertainment, Zip Co, Triton Minerals

Here’s some of the companies that made the news this week:
The Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)
took two significant steps this week to stabilise its financial footing. First, it secured a $300 million strategic investment structured as a multi-tranche convertible note and subordinated debt instrument. Of that, $200 million will come from US-based Bally’s Corporation, and $100 million will be subscribed by the Mathieson family’s Investment Holdings, The Star’s largest shareholder. Concurrently, The Star finalised the divestment of its Sydney Event Centre to Foundation Theatres for $60 million.
Zip Co (ASX:ZIP)
announced an on-market share buyback of up to $50 million, scheduled to commence on or around 23 April 2025. CEO Cynthia Scott framed the decision as a signal of confidence in the company’s operating momentum and profitability trajectory. The buyback is capped at 10% of issued capital and subject to price limitations under ASX rules. The announcement was well received by investors, with shares rebounding strongly after recent volatility tied to global tariff concerns.
Triton Minerals (ASX:TON)
has initiated legal proceedings against NQM Gold Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Shandong Yulong Gold Co., over non-payment of funds related to a 70% stake sale in its graphite assets. Despite multiple letters of demand, including a final request for A$8.5 million due by late February, Triton has not received payment. As a result, the company filed a writ of summons in the Supreme Court of Western Australia seeking recovery of the outstanding amount or damages in the alternative. The dispute casts a shadow over Triton’s earlier US$17 million sale agreement.