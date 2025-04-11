Hot Stocks: Star Entertainment, Zip Co, Triton Minerals

Here’s some of the companies that made the news this week:

(ASX:SGR) The Star Entertainment Grouptook two significant steps this week to stabilise its financial footing. First, it secured a $300 million strategic investment structured as a multi-tranche convertible note and subordinated debt instrument. Of that, $200 million will come from US-based Bally’s Corporation, and $100 million will be subscribed by the Mathieson family’s Investment Holdings, The Star’s largest shareholder. Concurrently, The Star finalised the divestment of its Sydney Event Centre to Foundation Theatres for $60 million.

(ASX:ZIP) Zip Coannounced an on-market share buyback of up to $50 million, scheduled to commence on or around 23 April 2025. CEO Cynthia Scott framed the decision as a signal of confidence in the company’s operating momentum and profitability trajectory. The buyback is capped at 10% of issued capital and subject to price limitations under ASX rules. The announcement was well received by investors, with shares rebounding strongly after recent volatility tied to global tariff concerns.