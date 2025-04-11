Dart Mining Advances Queensland Antimony-Gold Project

Dart Mining (ASX:DTM) is set to finalize definitive agreements with Great Divide Mining (ASX:GDM) for the Coonambula Antimony-Gold Project in Queensland, following the satisfactory completion of due diligence. The Coonambula Project’s strategic location, within the same geographic region as Dart’s Triumph Gold Project, enhances its appeal. The initial binding term sheet, established earlier this year, allows Dart Mining to earn up to a 51% interest in the project.

With due diligence complete, Dart Mining is now planning initial drilling activities to infill existing high-grade antimony-gold drill intersections at the historical Banshee Antimony Mine.