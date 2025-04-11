Horizon Minerals Achieves Gold Production Milestone

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has announced the successful commencement of gold production from its Boorara and Phillips Find projects. This milestone coincides with a favorable market environment, as the Australian gold price exceeds $5,000 per troy ounce. Beyond current production, Horizon Minerals is undertaking a strategic shift by converting its Black Swan nickel plant into a dedicated gold processing facility. This transformation will enable the company to control its processing operations and advance its goal of becoming a standalone gold producer.

Furthermore, Horizon is actively pursuing exploration opportunities to expand its resource base. Drilling programs are scheduled for the Burbanks and Wilson’s projects, reflecting the company’s commitment to increasing production capacity and identifying new gold deposits.