Golden Horse Minerals Hits High-Grade Gold

Golden Horse Minerals (ASX: GHM) has announced significant high-grade gold intersections from its drilling program at the Hopes Hill project in Western Australia. The newly listed company commenced a reverse circulation campaign targeting shallow, high-grade mineralisation in the central zone, directly below the historic open pit, acquired from Emerald Resources (ASX: EMR) in December. Results included an exceptional 43 meters at 4.5 grams per tonne gold within a broader zone of 83m at 2.5g/t.

Minimal exploration had occurred at Hopes Hill since mining ceased in the mid-1990s due to tenement boundary constraints. These constraints have been removed, allowing Golden Horse to confirm historical drill data and determine mineralisation continuity. Recent assays also featured results of 14m at 8.2g/t gold from 132m, 8m at 4.9g/t gold from 107m, and 7m at 4.0g/t gold from 120m. Managing Director Nicholas Anderson highlighted the potential for increasing grades and widths at depth, confirming the central zone’s potential. The company believes the central zone is a high-grade target along the entire 1.3 kilometers of strike.

The Hopes Hill project forms part of a 360 square kilometer tenement package in the Southern Cross greenstone belt. The company commenced drilling adjacent to the open pit in late January as part of a 22-hole program.