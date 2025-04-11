Boss Energy Advances Uranium Production Strategy

Boss Energy (ASX: BOE) is making significant strides in its global uranium development strategy, driven by its Honeymoon project in Australia and its stake in the Alta Mesa project in Texas. The company boasts a strong financial position with $252 million in cash and liquid assets and no debt, enabling it to support increased production and explore new Australian assets. Managing Director Duncan Craib confirmed the company is on track to deliver 850,000 pounds of drummed uranium for the 2025 financial year.

Recent performance highlights a strong uranium production quarter at the Honeymoon operation, with 295,800 pounds produced, a 116% increase from the prior quarter. The company sold 268,000 pounds of uranium at an average price of $136/lb, generating approximately $36 million. As of March 31, Boss Energy held an inventory of 1.12 million pounds of uranium. Additionally, the Alta Mesa project, in which Boss Energy holds a 30% stake, is progressing towards its targeted annual production rate of 1.5 million pounds of uranium. Improved uranium capture rates at the Alta Mesa Central Processing Plant have allowed enCore Energy to accelerate contract delivery requirements to May 2025.