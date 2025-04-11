HITIQ Settles Debt with Share Issuance

HITIQ Limited (ASX: HIQ), a global leader in concussion management technologies, has announced the settlement of a $30,000 debt to an external Investor Relations service provider through the issuance of 1,000,000 new ordinary shares. The shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.03 per share. This strategic decision aligns with HITIQ’s focus on prioritizing capital allocation towards core business operations. The shares are to be issued under the company’s existing ASX Listing Rule 7.1 placement capacity, with a corresponding Appendix 3B to be lodged separately. This move reflects a common practice among smaller listed companies seeking to manage cash flow while maintaining essential advisory services. By utilizing equity, HITIQ avoids immediate cash outlays, preserving funds for research, development, and market expansion of its brain care solutions. HITIQ’s technology, which includes sensor-enabled mouthguards and AI-driven data analytics, serves various professional and amateur sports leagues, including the Australian Football League (AFL), English Premier League (EPL), and National Rugby League (NRL), as well as universities and research organizations. The company’s focus remains on delivering data-driven insights for concussion management and supporting return-to-play protocols.