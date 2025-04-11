Delorean Advances Biomethane Network Connection Agreement

Delorean Corporation Limited (ASX: DEL) has provided additional information regarding its SA1 bioenergy project’s biomethane connection agreement with Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG). The agreement, announced yesterday, enables Delorean to connect to AGIG’s gas network for the export of biomethane to third-party customers. According to the company, AGIG is providing the gas connection infrastructure only and is not a party to any biomethane offtake agreement.

Delorean clarified that the announcement has no direct revenue implications. The company’s capital budget for the SA1 project, which includes the biomethane upgrade infrastructure supported by the ARENA grant announced on March 6, 2025, remains unchanged. The cost of the gas connection itself was deemed immaterial to the overall budget.

The agreement includes standard termination clauses, allowing either party to terminate if the other breaches the agreement’s terms. This provision is typical for contracts of this nature and provides a safeguard for both Delorean and AGIG. The board of directors authorized the release of this information to the ASX. Delorean Corporation is a leading Australian bioenergy company specializing in the design, build, ownership, and management of bioenergy infrastructure. It operates in the energy retail market and has vertically integrated its capabilities to cover the full project lifecycle.