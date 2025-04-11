Whitebark to survey Rickerscote for hydrogen

Whitebark Energy (ASX:WBE) is commencing a soil geochemistry survey at the Rickerscote Prospect within its Alinya Project, targeting hydrogen and hydrocarbon emission hotspots. The Alinya Project is a potentially giant-sized resource in natural ‘white’ hydrogen, hydrocarbons and helium. The Rickerscote Prospect is estimated to contain 710 million Kg of white hydrogen, 97 Bcf of helium, and 153 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

The company has secured access to advanced IVY gas detection sensors from Axiom Sensing. These autonomous sensors will be deployed for 3-4 weeks to continuously measure gas emissions at locations identified from previous remote sensing studies. These points coincide with mapped subsurface prospects, faults, and stratigraphic trends, increasing the chance of a significant discovery.

The Chairperson of Whitebark Energy stated that success at Alinya could position Whitebark at the forefront of a new era in clean energy. The goal is to secure critical inputs for a low-emissions future and support sovereign supply chains in emerging energy technologies.

The survey results will be integrated with subsurface data to high-grade prospects for a 2D seismic infill acquisition planned for Q4 2025. This acquisition will further refine drilling locations.

This initiative follows a capital raise of $363,192 (Tranche 1), with an additional $1,636,808 (Tranche 2) pending shareholder approval. The Alinya Project covers over 20 identified prospects, with Rickerscote exceeding 180km² (and up to 400km²) of closure, making it a substantial undrilled structure onshore Australia.