Western Mines Group Ltd (WMG) has announced a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for its Mulga Tank Ni-Co-Cu-PGE Project, marking a significant milestone for the company. The estimate reveals a globally significant, large-scale, open-pitable nickel sulphide deposit. The total resource stands at 1,968 million tonnes grading 0.27% Ni, 131ppm Co, 82ppm Cu, and 17ppb Pt+Pd, containing 5.3Mt of nickel, 257Kt of cobalt, 161Kt of copper, and 1.1Moz of platinum and palladium. Of the total, 565 million tonnes is classified as Indicated, and 1,403 million tonnes as Inferred.

Managing Director Dr Caedmon Marriott highlighted the significance of the resource, stating it demonstrates the potential for a globally significant nickel sulphide deposit, possibly the largest in Australia and among the top 10 worldwide. He emphasized that the current estimate focuses only on shallow disseminated mineralisation constrained by current drilling, suggesting further resource expansion is likely.

The Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a comprehensive drilling program, incorporating both diamond and reverse circulation drilling, with data validated by independent consultants ERM. The company is now focusing on exploring higher-grade areas within the complex, following up on significant intersections with grades exceeding 1% nickel. Block modelling was used with a 0.20% Ni cut-off grade. WMG believes Mulga Tank represents the largest undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit in Australia.

Preliminary metallurgical test work is underway, and mining studies suggest a large-scale open pit operation could process 30-40Mt of ore per year, allowing for economies of scale. WMG plans further exploration programs for 2025 to expand the resource and increase confidence levels.