Kinatico Limited (ASX:KYP), a leading Australian RegTech company specializing in ‘Know Your People’ solutions, has announced strong unaudited results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. The company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenue reached $4.0 million, a substantial 60% increase compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp). This impressive growth propelled Kinatico’s total revenue for Q3 FY25 to $8.1 million, representing a 15% increase on pcp. A significant shift in Kinatico’s revenue composition is the increasing contribution of SaaS, which now accounts for 50% of total revenue, up from 36% in Q3 FY24. This highlights the effectiveness of Kinatico’s SaaS-focused growth strategy. The company’s annualized SaaS revenue now stands at $16 million. Kinatico CEO Michael Ivanchenko expressed his satisfaction with the results, attributing the success to the company’s focus on its new Kinatico Compliance solution, which is expected to further accelerate SaaS growth. Kinatico’s core business involves pre-employment screening, verification services, and workforce compliance management, delivered through its RegTech solution. The company’s CVCheck solution offers a range of pre-employment checks through its proprietary technology platform. Kinatico is focused on expanding its RegTech solutions globally, building on its established position in Australasia.