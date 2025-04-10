Starcore Advances Kimoukro Gold Project Exploration

Starcore International Mines (TSX:SAM) has completed fieldwork at its Kimoukro Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa, focusing on reconnaissance mapping and geochemical soil sampling to cover the remaining permit area. The ongoing soil sampling program, utilizing manual augers, aims to test approximately 5.5km2 across a 100m by 100m grid. Initial findings have identified sparse anomalies in alluvial and eluvial material in the northern part of the permit, east of the Bandama river.

In the southern portion, west of the Bandama river, a significant in-soil gold anomaly, exceeding 50 parts per billion (ppb), spans 700m by 400m and remains open to the west. Previous field activities in 2024 included camp installation, geophysical surveys, and a 3,000m auger drilling program. The drilling program confirmed a topsoil gold anomaly, with assays indicating a gold anomaly stretching 2.5km in length and between 500 and 800m in width, continuously covering more than 1.3km2. Starcore acquired the Kimoukro Project through the acquisition of EU Gold Mining in August 2023, adding to its portfolio of exploration projects alongside its San Martin operation in Mexico.