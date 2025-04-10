Duketon Mining to Acquire Killarney Gold Project

Duketon Mining (ASX:DKM) has secured an option to acquire the Killarney Gold Project in Western Australia, a region renowned for its gold endowment. The Killarney Project comprises two granted tenements covering 50 hectares with a history of gold production. Duketon will pay $50,000 for a 12-month exclusive option, during which it will conduct exploration work, including surface sampling, geological mapping, and drilling, to evaluate the project’s mineralisation potential.

Historical data indicates promising gold mineralisation at Killarney. Rock chip sampling has returned grades as high as 485 grams per tonne, and prior small-scale mining yielded approximately 20kg of gold from four tonnes of material. Duketon’s recent rock chip sampling further supports this, with grades ranging from 34.1g/t to 51.5g/t gold. Upon exercising the option, Duketon will acquire the project by issuing 2 million shares to the vendor. Managing Director Stuart Fogarty sees this as an opportunity to enhance their exploration portfolio in a highly prospective region.