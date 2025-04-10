Neometals Pursues Gold Strategy for Resilience

Neometals Ltd (ASX: NMT) is expanding its strategic focus to include gold exploration and development at its 100% owned Barrambie Gold Project in Western Australia. This move aims to generate early-stage cash flow and act as a hedge against the volatility inherent in battery metals markets, where Neometals has established a strong presence through its lithium-ion battery recycling and vanadium recovery projects.

The company intends to leverage its existing mining expertise, infrastructure, and strategic positioning to advance the Barrambie Gold Project. The goal is to prepare the project for a potential mining decision in the second half of 2026. Central to this strategy is the Ironclad Prospect, which will be prioritized for development and mining. The gold strategy focuses on generating early cash flow through near-term development, potentially utilizing offsite processing options such as ore sales or toll treatment arrangements.

Neometals is undertaking three parallel workstreams to advance its gold strategy. These include resource definition and exploration, focusing on brownfields drilling and regional exploration. Additionally, the company is actively pursuing permitting and community engagement, aiming to secure regulatory approvals and establish benefit-sharing frameworks with stakeholders. The third workstream involves strategic partnerships, engaging with nearby processing facilities and building on regional relationships to expedite project development.

According to Managing Director Chris Reed, this gold strategy complements Neometals’ ongoing focus on battery materials recycling and refining technologies. The company had unrestricted cash on hand of A$7.1 million as of March 31, 2025, which will partially fund this new initiative. Neometals is actively exploring and developing this project alongside its already established operations.