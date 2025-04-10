Kinatico Limited (ASX:KYP), a leading Australian RegTech company specializing in ‘Know Your People’ solutions, has announced impressive unaudited flash results for the third quarter of the 2025 financial year. The company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) strategy continues to drive growth, with SaaS revenue reaching $4.0 million, a substantial 60% increase compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp). This significant growth means SaaS revenue now accounts for 50% of Kinatico’s total revenue, up from 36% in Q3 of FY24. Total revenue for the quarter reached $8.1 million, reflecting a 15% increase on pcp.

The company’s CEO, Michael Ivanchenko, expressed satisfaction with the results, attributing them to the company’s focus on its new Kinatico Compliance solution, which is expected to further bolster SaaS growth. Kinatico’s solutions encompass pre-employment screening, verification services, and workforce compliance management, delivered through its proprietary technology platform. Their offerings include real-time workforce compliance management, combining certifications, compliance data, business policy, and legislative requirements.

Kinatico’s CVCheck solution is also a key component of their pre-employment checks. The company is solidifying its position as a prominent background screening brand in Australasia while pursuing global expansion of its RegTech solutions. The company’s success in Q3 FY25 signals a continued positive trajectory for Kinatico’s SaaS-driven growth strategy within the RegTech sector.