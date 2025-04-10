Australia’s ambitious plan to operate nuclear-powered submarines by the early 2030s faces increasing scrutiny as the UK Parliament Defence Committee launches an inquiry into the AUKUS program. This follows Australia’s 2021 partnership with the UK and the US, aiming to bolster strategic capabilities and strengthen industrial capacity. The AUKUS ‘Optimal Pathway’ seeks to deliver SSN-AUKUS submarines, enhancing undersea presence in the Indo-Pacific and contributing to global security. While the initiative has received bipartisan support across all three nations, recent developments have raised concerns about its progress and long-term viability.

The UK Parliament’s inquiry will assess whether the AUKUS partnership remains on track, considering geopolitical shifts since 2021. Chairman Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi highlighted the inquiry’s focus on addressing potential challenges within the program. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) notes that the cost risks associated with AUKUS are comparable to previous submarine projects, with the Australian government allocating funds in the federal budget to mitigate these risks. However, ASPI emphasizes the importance of timely delivery of Virginia-class submarines from the US, as delays could jeopardize the entire plan, given the Collins-class vessels are already exceeding their intended service life. Under the initial deal, the US plans to sell Australia three Virginia-class submarines, with an option for up to two more.