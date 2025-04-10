Québec Emerges as North American Graphite Hub

Québec is solidifying its position as a crucial hub for graphite production in North America, driven by growing demand from the electric vehicle battery sector. With only one operating graphite mine in North America located in Québec, the region holds the continent’s most significant graphite deposits. E-Power Resources (CSE:EPR) is strategically positioned in the Tetepisca Graphite District, an area known for its rich graphite resources. The district boasts measured and indicated resources exceeding 120 million tonnes at an average grade of approximately 14% graphitic carbon.

E-Power’s Tetepisca Project, encompassing 12,620 hectares, is adjacent to the Uatnan project, a major graphite development with an estimated annual production of 500,000 tonnes for 24 years. Increasing graphite demand, crucial for lithium-ion battery anodes, drives this activity. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecasts a 140% increase in natural graphite demand by 2030, requiring significant new mining capacity. Québec’s attractiveness for mining investment is further boosted by government incentives, including ‘flow-through’ financing, offering tax deductions for investors in exploration projects. The province also provides tax incentives, allowing investors to deduct up to 120% of qualifying exploration expenses. Furthermore, Québec’s $7 billion ‘battery strategy’ provides grants to support project advancement.