Pivotal Metals Advances Canadian Copper Projects

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) is making significant strides in developing its Canadian copper portfolio, with promising updates from both the Horden Lake and Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt (BAGB) projects. Recent step-out drilling at Horden Lake, targeting shallow electromagnetic conductors, involved 1,500 meters of diamond drilling. Managing Director Ivan Fairhall indicated a strong geological correlation to the existing resource, suggesting the possibility of scaling up operations and developing an open-pit mine. Assay results are currently being processed.

The BAGB project, a brownfields exploration venture, presents exciting potential with high-grade copper, nickel, and platinum group metals (PGM) targets. The area’s history includes mines, high-grade gold veins, and proven mineralization, pointing towards substantial discovery opportunities. Metallurgical testwork has confirmed high copper recoveries into premium concentrates, further enhancing the project’s attractiveness. Fieldwork is scheduled to commence this quarter, marking 2025 as a crucial year for Pivotal’s growth across its Canadian assets.