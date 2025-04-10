Immuron Achieves Record Sales, Driven by Travelan®

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN) announced its highest sales in history, exceeding AUD$5 million for the fiscal year. This milestone is largely attributed to the success of Travelan®, an over-the-counter immune supplement. The March 2025 quarter saw global sales reach AUD$1.3 million, a 2% increase compared to the previous year, while year-to-date sales soared to AUD$5.3 million, marking a significant 46% rise. Australia’s sales for the March quarter were AUD$0.8 million, down 8% year-on-year, however, year-to-date sales remained strong at AUD$3.7 million, representing a 34% increase.

North America demonstrated exceptional growth, with quarterly sales reaching AUD$0.5 million, a 28% increase, and year-to-date sales climbing to AUD$1.6 million, an impressive 86% surge. Flavio Palumbo, Chief Commercial Officer, highlighted the record sales quarter in December for Australia, driven by the travel activation program. He also noted the continued record performance of the North American business, particularly ahead of the key spring and summer travel season. The Australian market share for Travelan® has been ranked highly within the anti-diarrheal category, reflecting the effectiveness of the consumer and trade programs.

While Australian quarterly sales to wholesalers were impacted by stocking patterns, ex-Wholesaler sales to pharmacies remained robust. The company anticipates strong sales over the Easter and ANZAC holiday periods, as well as the spring and summer breaks in North America, positioning it for further growth. Immuron’s success in the USA is attributed to its redefined direct-to-consumer marketing approach, while in Canada, the relaunch, including securing listings in major retailers, has driven record sales. Travelan® is positioned as a preventative measure against traveler’s diarrhea, a common ailment caused by pathogenic bacteria.