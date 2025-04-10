High-Tech Metals Identifies High-Priority Gold Targets

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) has announced the completion of a comprehensive review of exploration data at its Mt Eureka Gold Project in Western Australia, highlighting multiple high-priority gold targets. The review, encompassing geochemical, structural, and geophysical interpretations, focuses on the Southern, Galway, and Mt Eureka prospects. HTM is preparing for imminent Reverse Circulation (RC) drill testing of these targets, which boast historical intercepts indicative of significant gold mineralization.

Notable historical intercepts include 13m @ 6.81g/t Au from 45m at Southern and Galway, including a high-grade section of 1m @ 31.25g/t Au. Further intercepts show 9m @ 6.20g/t Au from 98m and 8m @ 10.62g/t Au from 54m, including 1m @ 80.54g/t Au. Mt Eureka has seen intercepts of 11m @ 2.34g/t Au from 68m, including 1m @ 6.41g/t Au. The Mt Eureka and Mt Fisher Gold Projects currently host a JORC Mineral Resource Estimate of 3.52 Mt @ 1.65 g/t Au for 187,000oz gold, with 88,000oz in the Measured & Indicated categories.

High-Tech Metals plans to initiate a substantial 15,000-meter drilling program involving Aircore, RC, and Diamond Core drilling, immediately following the completion of its acquisition of interests in the Mt Fisher and Mt Eureka projects. Shareholder approvals for the acquisition will be sought at an upcoming general meeting on April 28, 2025. The consolidated land package spans 1,150 km2 in the Northern Goldfields region, located 500km northeast of Kalgoorlie and 120km east of Wiluna.

CEO Warren Thorne expressed confidence that the Mt Eureka project, combined with the Mt Fisher project, would deliver significant resource growth, positioning HTM as a major player in the northern goldfields. The company anticipates consistent news flow throughout 2025 as the drilling program progresses. Current activities include securing necessary environmental and heritage approvals and planning a Gradient Array Induced Polarization survey over the Southern prospect to refine drill targets. The company is also reviewing the base metal potential across the Mt Fisher and Mt Eureka project areas.