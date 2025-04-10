Lode Resources Advances Tasmanian Antimony Project

Lode Resources Ltd (ASX: LDR) has commenced an extensive drilling program at its Montezuma Antimony Project in Tasmania. The program, comprising 50 to 60 holes (8,000m to 10,000m), aims to test extensions of the high-grade antimony-silver deposit along strike and at depth. The target area under investigation spans approximately 300m in strike and 200m in depth. Prior to this drilling campaign, Lode’s work included surface mapping, grab sampling, development face sampling, and a preceding 12-hole drill program which yielded exceptional antimony and silver assays. Surface grab samples showed values like 31.9% Sb and 5,460 g/t Ag. Significant drill intercepts included 7.0m @ 3.57% Sb, 432 g/t Ag, and 8.6m @ 5.02% Sb, 738 g/t Ag. The company believes that the combination of high-grade mineralization and a strong 500m geochemical soil anomaly indicates the potential for a substantial extension of the Montezuma lode. Managing Director Ted Leschke emphasized the strategic importance of antimony and silver in the renewable energy sector, stating the project will enhance Tasmania’s critical resource credentials. China’s export restrictions on antimony, particularly to the United States, have tightened global supply and pushed prices to record highs. Lode’s 100%-owned Montezuma project is Tasmania’s sole antimony project. The Montezuma Antimony Project benefits from existing mining and exploration equipment, including a connection to grid power, a cone crusher, ball mill, gravity tables, spirals, tankage, raw water, and a newly constructed tailings dam. Planned pilot-scale beneficiation treatment of Montezuma mineralization awaits finalization of metallurgical parameters, flowsheet configuration, and permitting. This project is situated among other significant mining operations, including Rosebery (Zn,Cu,Pb), Renison Bell (Sn), Henty (Au), and Zeehan (Sn,Pb,Ag).