NAE Completes Maiden Drill Program at Wagyu

New Age Exploration (NAE) has successfully completed its inaugural Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Wagyu Gold Project in the Central Pilbara, Western Australia. The program, encompassing 3,023 meters across 33 holes, targeted five high-priority gravity anomalies identified through previous Air Core (AC) drilling campaigns in 2024 which had already intercepted high grade gold. All drill samples have been dispatched to the laboratory, with assay results anticipated in late April to May.

The drilling encountered varied geology, including intermediate intrusions and significant alteration, potentially linked to Hemi-style gold mineralisation. The program systematically tested mineralised trends beneath and adjacent to previously identified oxide zones. Holes were drilled at 60-degree angles, reaching depths of 50-150 meters, successfully testing all targets as planned.

Post-drilling activities are underway, including final sample handling, secure storage of chip trays, drillhole collar surveying, and rehabilitation of over 130 drilling pads and approximately 14 kilometers of tracks. The upcoming assay results will be crucial in planning follow-up AC drilling scheduled for Q2 2025, as NAE continues its systematic exploration of the Wagyu corridor. The Wagyu Gold Project is located in a gold mineralisation corridor shared with De Grey Mining’s significant gold Mineral Resources, including Hemi, Mt Berghaus, and Calvert, highlighting the area’s prospectivity.

NAE Executive Director Joshua Wellisch expressed optimism about the program’s completion and eagerly awaits the assay results to guide future exploration phases. NAE is focused on gold and lithium projects in Western Australia and New Zealand.