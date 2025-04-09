Wall Street stages historic rally on tariff retreat

Wednesday was a dramatic day on Wall Street, with the major US indices staging one of their biggest single-day rallies in history—fuelled by a surprise announcement from President Donald Trump to temporarily pause his sweeping tariff plan.

S&P 500 posts biggest gain since 2008

The S&P 500 surged 9.52% to close at 5,456.90, notching its largest one-day gain since the 2008 financial crisis and the third-biggest since World War II. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped nearly 2,963 points, or 7.87%, to 40,608.45, its best percentage gain since March 2020. And the Nasdaq Composite soared 12.16%, closing at 17,124.97, in what was its second-strongest day ever.

It was also the busiest trading day on record, with around 30 billion shares changing hands.

Trump pauses tariffs — but not for China

The rally was triggered by a post on Trump’s Truth Social account, in which he announced a 90-day pause on most of his reciprocal tariffs, reducing the rate to 10% for many trading partners. However, tariffs on Chinese imports were hiked again, this time to a punishing 125%.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the new baseline rate would apply to over 75 countries, excluding China, Mexico and Canada. Tariffs on Mexico and Canada remain unchanged at 25%.

Tech and consumer stocks lead rebound

Investors flooded back into heavily sold-off sectors. Apple and Nvidia jumped over 15% and 19%, respectively, while Tesla shares surged more than 22%. Walmart gained nearly 10%.

Trump defended his policy shift at an afternoon press conference, saying investors had “gotten a little bit yippy.” His remarks coincided with a dramatic surge in the Dow—up more than 2,000 points within seconds of his social media post.

Commodities and the dollar





WTI crude is trading 4.65% higher at US$62.35 a barrel.

Spot gold is trading 0.01% higher at US$3,082.90 an ounce.

One Australian dollar is buying 61.52 US cents.





Futures

The SPI futures are pointing to a massive 490 point or 6.62% rise.