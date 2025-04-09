Antipa Minerals Regains Full Project Ownership

Antipa Minerals (ASX: AZY) has regained 100% ownership of its Paterson Project after IGO Limited withdrew from the farm-in agreement, effective April 30, 2025. This consolidation boosts Antipa’s wholly-owned Paterson Province tenement package to approximately 4,060 square kilometers, fully surrounding the Minyari Dome Development Project. IGO invested approximately A$15 million in exploration, primarily targeting new copper discoveries.

Antipa’s Managing Director, Roger Mason, highlighted the strategic advantage of retaining the project, enhancing future standalone development prospects for the Minyari Dome and providing opportunities to explore gold-dominant prospects. The company plans to leverage its strong financial position to fund an H1 CY2025 exploration program, currently in advanced planning stages.

Recent exploration activities in Q4 CY2024 included air core drilling and surface geochemical sampling. Air core drilling at the AL05 surface geochemical target extended the GEO-01 and Rizzo gold mineralization footprint by 400m southwest and 100m southeast, respectively. Significant intersections include 17m at 0.1 g/t gold and 0.13% copper from 49m downhole in 24PTAC080 and 36m at 0.1 g/t gold and 0.05% copper from 15m downhole in 24PTAC073. Drilling at the Collie geophysical target yielded encouraging silver and base metal results, indicating a distal mineral system signature.

Antipa is also focusing on priority drill targets near Minyari Dome, including extensions to GEO-01 and Rizzo, as well as PP-GRAV02 and AL01. The company’s extensive exploration knowledge and refined targeting are expected to enhance discovery potential. Antipa’s combined tenement holdings cover over 4,060km² and host total 100%-owned Mineral Resources of 2.42 million ounces (Moz) of gold, 84,000 tonnes (t) of copper, and 661 thousand ounces (koz) of silver.