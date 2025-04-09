CDC Expands Melbourne Data Centre Capacity

CDC Data Centres hosted a briefing and site visit today, showcasing its new Brooklyn campus in Melbourne, which commenced operations in 2024. According to a presentation by CEO Greg Boorer, the Brooklyn facility represents CDC’s initial venture in Melbourne, offering a state-of-the-art, highly secure data center with advanced high-speed interconnectivity. This adds significant high-density capacity to CDC’s platform.

Further expanding its Victorian presence, CDC’s Laverton campus, with construction beginning in February 2025, will significantly increase the company’s capabilities in the region. CDC’s development plan envisions a total capacity exceeding 785MW in Victoria upon full development of both campuses. The Laverton expansion signifies CDC’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for data center services in the region and supports the digital infrastructure needed for various industries.

These investments underscore the increasing strategic importance of data centers in Australia’s digital economy, particularly in supporting cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and other data-intensive applications. The announcement from CDC indicates a strong growth outlook for the data center sector, with substantial capital investment driving increased capacity and technological advancements. Investors and stakeholders interested in further information are directed to Mark Flesher, Investor Relations, for inquiries.