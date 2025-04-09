GTI Energy (ASX:GTR) has finalized all fieldwork studies, encompassing metallurgy and hydrogeology, required for the interim Scoping Study of its Lo Herma In-Situ Recovery Uranium Project in the United States. With these key input studies completed, the Scoping Study is slated for delivery this quarter. BRS Engineering, the study manager, is currently modeling project cash flow scenarios. They are integrating wellfield construction plans alongside processing and engineering study results into a comprehensive report. GTI is considering both a standalone central processing plant and a satellite production facility.

Executive Director Bruce Lane highlights this as a crucial milestone, stating that the completed well field planning and process engineering studies, with associated costs, position the company favorably to deliver the study and establish baseline economics for the project. Concurrently, GTI is preparing an amendment to its current drilling notification permit. This amendment focuses on further exploration of defined targets, with the aim of expanding the project’s mineral resources.

The Lo Herma Project, situated in Wyoming’s Southern Powder River Basin, holds a resource of 6.21 million tonnes at 630 parts per million uranium-equivalent, totaling 8.57 million pounds of contained metal. GTI Energy, a uranium-focused explorer and developer, also possesses drill-permitted projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin and Green Mountain area, along with brownfield uranium-vanadium assets in Utah.