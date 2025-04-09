Zeus Confident in Casablanca Antimony Project

Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU) has reaffirmed its confidence in the Casablanca Antimony Project in central Morocco following a recent site visit. Executive Director Hugh Pilgrim highlighted the project’s high-grade surface mineralization, favorable geology, and strong local support as key factors positioning the company for rapid exploration. The company secured an option agreement with Ashgill Morocco on March 10, 2025, to acquire the project, which includes six exploration licenses, pending shareholder approval.

A rock chip sampling program targeting stibnite-bearing quartz veins was completed across the southern license area. Twenty samples taken over two veins, spanning 2.8km and 2km, confirmed semimassive to massive stibnite mineralization at the surface. The samples were analyzed by AfriLABS, an ALS-accredited laboratory, using a four-acid digestion method coupled with ICP-OES analysis for accurate antimony quantification at ore-grade concentrations. The site visit also facilitated discussions on regulatory frameworks, local operational logistics, and environmental considerations.

The visit confirmed the mineralized system’s surface expression, with outcropping mineralization and artisanal workings observed across multiple project areas. Zeus says these features validate historical reports and support the geological interpretation of a structurally controlled antimony-bearing system. The Casablanca Antimony Project comprises six licenses covering approximately 79km2 and is strategically located with direct road access via R311.