Bayan Licenses Solar Cell Recycling Technology

Bayan Mining and Minerals (ASX:BMM) has secured exclusive rights to a groundbreaking solar cell recycling technology developed at Macquarie University. This strategic move positions Bayan to capitalize on the growing market for critical mineral recycling and recovery from end-of-life solar panels. The technology, spearheaded by Dr. Binesh Puthen Veettil, employs a new microwave-based method to address the challenges of traditional solar panel recycling, where only an estimated 15% of panels are recycled, with the rest ending up in landfills.

The traditional recycling methods involve crushing and heating panels to extreme temperatures (1,400°C) followed by harsh chemical treatments. Bayan’s licensed technology uses microwave energy to selectively heat materials within the solar panel, causing the plastic encapsulant to soften. This allows for easy separation of glass, silicon, and metal components through mechanical peeling, eliminating the need for high-temperature furnaces or harsh chemicals like nitric acid, sulfuric acid, and hydrogen fluoride. This innovative approach significantly reduces energy consumption, lowers the carbon footprint, and minimizes the risk of toxic chemical waste, representing a significant advancement in sustainable solar panel recycling and critical mineral recovery. As the solar cell market is projected to reach US$39.81 billion by 2037 and Australia is expected to dispose of 34.6 GW of panels by 2045, this technology addresses a pressing need for environmentally responsible recycling solutions.