Great Western Begins Niobium Drilling Program

Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) has commenced its maiden drilling program at the Sumo niobium target, situated within the Yerrida North Project in Western Australia. The Sumo target, a substantial niobium lag soil anomaly measuring 2km by 1km, is located 70km southeast of Sandfire Resources’ DeGrussa Copper-Gold Project. The initial reverse circulation drilling program will assess Sumo using a wide-spaced pattern, focusing on the fresh-oxide weathering interface, believed to be promising for niobium enrichment.

The company highlights Sumo as a compelling target, supported by coincident pathfinder geochemistry that suggests the presence of a niobium-mineralized system. Field reconnaissance has confirmed the in-situ nature of the Sumo anomaly. Niobium is in high demand due to its use in steel production, enhancing steel strength. Approximately 90% of the world’s niobium supply originates from Brazil, and the Australian Government has included niobium in its Critical Minerals Strategy 2023-2030. Great Western is also analyzing drill core from the Oval copper-gold target, with assay results expected in late April or early May to inform geological modeling and future drilling. Additionally, the company is evaluating recommendations for further drilling at the Lake Way Potash Project, pending improved market sentiment for sulphate of potash.