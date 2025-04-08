Strata Minerals Finds High-Grade Gold, Silver

Strata Minerals (ASX: SMX) has reported promising high-grade rock chip results from initial fieldwork at its Biranup project’s Black Dragon target in Western Australia. Samples yielded up to 218 grams per tonne of gold and 302g/t silver. The company collected 61 samples across a 200 square meter outcrop area, validating prior exploration efforts. Key results included 218g/t gold with 206g/t silver, 206g/t gold with 302g/t silver, and 170g/t gold with 54g/t silver.

Structural mapping and confirmatory sampling have provided Strata with crucial insights into the controls influencing historic results. These findings will be integrated with the latest assays to optimize the next phase of exploration at Biranup. Managing Director Peter Woods highlighted the project’s proximity to AngloGold Ashanti’s Tropicana gold mine, Australia’s second-largest gold producer. The Black Dragon target, a priority for Strata, lies within a 4.5-kilometer structural gold trend, largely concealed by shallow transported cover and characterized by quartz veins, hematite breccia, and altered granite.