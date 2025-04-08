Connected Minerals Begins Uranium Drilling in Namibia

Connected Minerals (ASX: CML) has commenced drilling at its Etango North-East uranium project in Namibia, marking a significant step in its strategic focus on uranium exploration and potential development. The company has engaged Hammerstein Drilling, a local contractor, to execute drilling programs at both Etango North-East and Swakopmund projects. The program includes 36 reverse circulation holes totaling approximately 3,050 meters, with 2,600 meters allocated to Etango North-East and 450 meters to Swakopmund.

Drilling at Etango North-East will target areas identified as high priority through rock-chip sampling conducted in December 2024. Positive results from this program and subsequent fieldwork prompted an expansion of the initial drilling plans. At the Swakopmund project, where Connected Minerals received environmental clearance in January, drilling will focus on targets identified through a recent horizontal-loop electromagnetic survey. The Swakopmund project, situated in Namibia’s uranium-producing region, covers 125 sq km and is along trend to Orano’s Trekkopje and Klein Trekkopje deposits, which boast 340 million tonnes at 140 parts per million uranium. Connected believes Swakopmund has the potential for calcrete-hosted uranium deposits. Managing Director Warrick Clent stated that the initial exploration work at both projects has been encouraging.