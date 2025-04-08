Nex Metals, Arika Expand Gold Project

Nex Metals Explorations (ASX: NME) and Arika Resources (ASX: ARI) joint venture has further expanded its Yundamindra gold project in Western Australia. Project operator Arika Resources reported strong assay results from the recently completed diamond drilling campaign at the F1-Fault prospect. Drilling at the F1-Fault, designed to test for depth extensions beyond the known limits of the near-surface mineralisation, comprised a single diamond-cored drill hole for a total of 201.8 metres.

The highlight intersection of 14.80m at 3.10 grams per tonne gold from 87m down-hole occurred 200m west of the ‘main’ Landed at Last trend. Arika Resources managing director Justin Barton stated the results were encouraging, with a thick intercept of strong gold mineralisation, including two high-grade intervals, extending the known mineralisation at depth. The F1-Fault remains open along strike and at depth and already extends over a strike length of 300m and to a depth of at least 80m down-dip.