Western Australia Boosts US Defense Industry Ties

Western Australia’s Defence Industries Minister, Paul Papalia, is currently in the United States to promote the state’s burgeoning defense sector. This initiative aligns with the ‘Made in WA’ plan, aimed at revitalizing Western Australia’s manufacturing capabilities. Defense is projected to become the state’s second-largest industry, fueled by substantial federal government investments in the Henderson Defence Precinct, HMAS Stirling upgrades, nuclear-powered submarine sustainment, and continuous shipbuilding programs.

Minister Papalia is leading a delegation of Western Australian businesses to meet with key US defense industry players across Alabama, Connecticut, and Washington DC. These businesses will also participate in the Sea Air Space Exposition in Maryland, a prominent event for global defense industry leaders and military decision-makers. The expo provides a platform for Western Australia to showcase its defense strengths and for local SMEs to engage directly with industry giants. The state is poised to become the Southern Hemisphere’s largest naval maintenance hub under the AUKUS agreement. WA businesses aim to integrate into the Virginia-class submarine supply chain, leveraging their existing expertise in manufacturing submarine components. The ‘Made in WA’ plan targets economic diversification and job creation through a robust defense industry.