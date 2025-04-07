Atomo Diagnostics Receives $230,000 HIV Test Order

Atomo Diagnostics (ASX: AT1) has secured a $230,000 order from Thorne Harbour Health for its HIV Self Test kits. The order supports the national scale-up of the Australian federal government’s CONNECT program, an initiative providing free testing kits through vending machines. This order will specifically supply kits to vending machines located across South Australia and Victoria. These vending machines are part of the government’s pilot program outlined within the May 2024 budget, aimed at encouraging increased HIV self-testing.

Atomo anticipates that a significant portion of the total $43.9 million allocated in the budget for HIV prevention measures will be directed towards procuring more of its self-testing kits. The CONNECT initiative is separate from New South Wales’ MyTest program which also engages Atomo. Atomo’s single-use HIV Self Test kit is currently the only one included on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG). The test identifies 99.6% of HIV-negative and HIV-positive samples.

In addition to the Australian market, Atomo has registered its HIV Self Test kit for import into New Zealand and plans to launch the product across the country through the Chemist Warehouse retail pharmacy chain. The company continues to seek opportunities to expand into international markets, focusing on securing access to pharmacy retail channels for its HIV self-test product.