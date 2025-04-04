ReNu Energy Extends Capital Raising Offer

ReNu Energy Limited (ASX: RNE) has extended the closing date for its capital raising offer and ancillary offers to 5:00 PM (AEST) on Friday, April 11, 2025. This extension, detailed in a Second Supplementary Prospectus, aims to provide additional time for key investors to participate in the Capital Raising Offer, which seeks to raise between $8.0 million and $10.0 million through the issuance of new shares at $0.20 per share.

The initial prospectus, dated February 25, 2025, outlined several offers, including the Capital Raising Offer, Vendor Offer, Advisor, Director & Management Offer, Loan Note Conversion Offer, and a Cleansing Offer. The offers opened on March 12, 2025, and were initially slated to close on April 4, 2025.

The Second Supplementary Prospectus, lodged with ASIC on April 3, 2025, updates key dates, including the completion of the proposed divestment (April 4, 2025), allotment and issue of new shares (April 16, 2025), Cleansing Offer closing date (April 17, 2025), and expected reinstatement of trading on the ASX (April 24, 2025). These dates are indicative and subject to change.

ReNu Energy reserves the right to modify the offer dates and times, including early closure or acceptance of late applications, in consultation with the Joint Lead Managers. The company encourages investors to submit applications promptly. The Directors of ReNu Energy believe that the Prospectus and the First Supplementary Prospectus when read together with this Second Supplementary Prospectus contains all the information that would be required by sections 710 and 711 of the Corporations Act and does not contain any material statement that is misleading or deceptive. The extension does not provide withdrawal rights for valid applications already received.