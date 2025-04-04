Argent BioPharma’s (ASX: RGT) CannEpil, a cannabinoid-based therapy for refractory epilepsy, has been approved for prescription in Germany under a special access scheme. This allows doctors to prescribe the drug to eligible patients, who may also qualify for health insurance coverage based on doctor’s recommendations and case assessments. This approval marks a significant step in Argent’s European expansion, bolstering its presence in Germany’s pharmaceutical sector. Argent plans to enhance CannEpil’s profile through medical professional education and expanded distribution channels via key regional partners. The company will also monitor market updates and patient outcomes to support ongoing research and development.

Argent anticipates the prescription approval will facilitate broader market penetration within the European Union, targeting countries with similar regulatory pathways. This move underscores the increasing acceptance of cannabinoid-based medicine for central nervous system disorders, positioning CannEpil as a vital treatment alternative for patients with limited therapeutic options. Managing director Roby Zomer emphasized that this German approval aligns with Argent’s mission to innovate and broaden access to new medical solutions, ensuring critical access for patients in need. Approximately 816,000 people in Germany are diagnosed with epilepsy, a significant portion of whom suffer from drug-resistant forms, highlighting the need for novel therapeutic approaches.