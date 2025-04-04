Blackstone Minerals Finds Promising Copper-Gold Intercepts

Blackstone Minerals (ASX: BSX) has announced promising historical assay results from the deepest hole drilled at its Mankayan project in the Philippines. The project, acquired via a merger with IDM International, is strategically located near existing mining operations in Benguet province. Drill hole BRC-60 revealed significant intercepts of 432 metres at 1.25% copper equivalent from 692m, and 210m at 1.60% copper equivalent. According to Blackstone Managing Director Scott Williamson, these results, drilled in 2013 by Gold Fields, had not been previously released. He stated that drillhole BRC-60 confirms the project as a premier undeveloped copper-gold prospect, open at depth and along strike to the north.

BRC-60, drilled at a 70-degree angle to intersect vertically oriented mineralization and quartz veining, was sampled and assayed by Gold Fields from 650m to 1,491m, and by IDM from 432m to 650m. The results confirmed that the porphyry system extends considerably deeper than previously estimated. Mr. Williamson emphasized that Blackstone’s experience in base metals mine development, particularly in South-East Asia, would support the success of the Mankayan project. He added that Blackstone’s nickel project provides valuable insights and synergies that can be applied to the Mankayan project, including cost-effective exploration techniques and advanced development strategies.