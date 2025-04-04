Resolution Minerals Eyes Drake East Potential

Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML) is poised to advance exploration at its Drake East antimony-gold project in New South Wales, following a comprehensive LiDAR data reprocessing and interpretation report. GeoCloud Analytics identified 791 historical workings, comprising 742 pits, 33 shafts, and 16 adits. These workings align with the 70 antimony and gold prospects documented within the Drake East project by the NSW Geological Survey’s MinView data portal.

Executive director Aharon Zaetz stated the next phase involves ground-truthing significant mine workings, especially those indicative of economic antimony, gold, and/or copper levels. The LiDAR interpretation has given Resolution further insight into Drake East’s antimony and gold potential. The widespread placer gold workings present an exciting exploration target, suggesting a local gold source. Resolution plans desktop reviews to prioritize mine workings for geological mapping and geochemical rock chip sampling. They will also assess the 70 MinView mineral prospects and the project’s placer gold potential.

The company intends to map and sample high-priority mine workings, MinView prospects, and newly identified targets. Drake East has shown high-grade antimony, gold, and silver mineralization, with peak values of 5.72% antimony, 60.9 g/t gold, and 214 g/t silver from historical workings sampling. The antimony-gold vein potential is considered significant, possibly connected to Legacy Minerals’ (ASX: LGM) Lunatic antimony field.