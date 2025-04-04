Algorae Pharmaceuticals Appoints Vishal Shah as CCO

Algorae Pharmaceuticals (ASX: 1AI) has appointed Vishal Shah as its Chief Commercial Officer. Shah brings over 20 years of experience in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and healthcare, and will spearhead Algorae’s commercial strategy, focusing on growth and expansion into new pharmaceutical market segments. Previously, Shah held key positions at HPS Pharmacies and Baxter Healthcare, where he played a crucial role in market expansion, partnership development, and revenue growth. At Baxter Healthcare, he helped lead commercial strategy for the $27 billion firm, executing major product launches and managing growth initiatives. Algorae’s executive chair, David Hainsworth, emphasized that Shah’s blend of scientific expertise and commercial acumen will be vital in driving the company’s AI-driven innovation into market success. Shah holds degrees in pharmacy, biotechnology, and business administration.