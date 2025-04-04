INOVIQ’s (ASX:IIQ) recent webinar introduces its therapeutic platform using engineered exosomes to deliver targeted cancer treatments, particularly for triple negative breast cancer.

The company explains how it has developed proprietary technology to produce cancer-killing exosomes from reprogrammed immune cells that express EGFR-targeting proteins. Unlike traditional CAR-T cell therapy, which is effective mainly for blood cancers and requires personalised cell preparation, INOVIQ’s “off-the-shelf” approach offers advantages such as broad patient applicability, scalable production, and potentially lower cost.

The company has demonstrated proof of concept in lab settings and is now preparing in vivo studies with the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre. Alongside this, INOVIQ continues advancing its ovarian cancer screening test and breast cancer monitoring diagnostics.

A new Chief Commercial Officer, Dr Emma Ball, is introduced, bringing experience from CSL and Illumina to drive strategic partnerships and commercialisation.

The company highlights strong early-stage market potential for exosome therapeutics, with several candidates in clinical trials globally and projected rapid growth in the sector.