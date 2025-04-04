Tesla’s first-quarter deliveries for this year have fallen dramatically, signaling the company’s worst performance since 2022. The Elon Musk-led electric vehicle manufacturer delivered 336,681 vehicles in the first three months of the year, a figure considerably lower than the 390,000 units analysts had anticipated. This also represents a decline compared to the 387,000 deliveries made during the same period last year.

The drop in deliveries can be attributed to several factors, including a consumer backlash in Europe, intense competition within the Chinese electric vehicle market, and a softening demand even in Tesla’s home market. These challenges highlight the increasing pressures on Tesla as it navigates a rapidly evolving global landscape. The disappointing figures raise concerns about Tesla’s growth trajectory and its ability to maintain its market dominance in the face of rising competition and shifting consumer preferences.