President Trump’s imposition of a 25% tariff on US auto imports has officially taken effect, sending ripples of uncertainty through global markets. The move, part of Trump’s broader “reciprocal” trade policy, is projected to increase costs for both manufacturers and consumers, while also disrupting established supply chains. The S&P/ASX 200 closed down 0.9 per cent, erasing more than $21 billion from the Australian sharemarket, a fall which has been partly attributed to Trump’s tariff shock.

Economists are concerned about the potential for retaliatory measures from affected countries, which could further escalate trade tensions and negatively impact global economic growth. The automotive industry, already grappling with supply chain vulnerabilities and inflationary pressures, faces added complexity in navigating these new tariffs. Some analysts predict that these tariffs will lead to higher car prices for consumers and reduced competitiveness for US auto manufacturers in the global market.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is also factoring in the potential impacts of a global market storm that’s coming our way as a result of the tariffs. Markets are now certain of a rate reduction in May in response to this. China has vowed to hit back at Trump’s tariffs which total 54pc; pharmaceuticals, semiconductors and gold have been excluded but may still come. The direct effect will be modest but, for a trading nation such as ours, the indirect consequences of “liberation day” could be significant.