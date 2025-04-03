Australia’s mining industry is set to play a crucial role in the development of infrastructure for the 2032 Brisbane Olympic Games. With a $7.1 billion venue capital works program, the Games will require vast amounts of minerals for constructing stadiums, transportation networks, and other facilities. The new stadium in Victoria Park, expected to seat 63,000 spectators, will require an estimated 15,000 tonnes of steel.

Beyond stadiums, the Games are driving expansion of Southeast Queensland’s transport infrastructure. New and faster rail lines, motorway upgrades, and projects like the Wave rail line will rely heavily on steel, aluminium, and copper. Steel is essential for railway tracks, while aluminum and copper are used in carriages and electrical components. The mining sector is considered one of the world’s largest untapped mineral markets. Australian resource and energy commodity exports are forecast to fall to $387 billion in 2024–25 from $415 billion in 2023–24.