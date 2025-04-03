Western Mines Identifies Major Nickel Sulphide Resource

Western Mines Group (ASX:WMG) has announced a maiden resource estimate for its Mulga Tank Project in Western Australia, revealing a substantial nickel sulphide deposit. The project now contains a total resource of 1.968 billion tonnes at 0.27% nickel, along with significant quantities of cobalt, copper, platinum, and palladium. Contained metal within the resource is estimated at 5.3 million tonnes of nickel, 257,000 tonnes of cobalt, 161,000 tonnes of copper, and 1.1 million ounces of platinum and palladium.

The company believes this resource represents the largest nickel sulphide deposit in Australia and potentially ranks among the top 10 globally. Managing Director Caedmon Marriott emphasized that the resource is the culmination of extensive exploration efforts, unlocking crucial knowledge about the complex. He highlighted the company’s intent to focus on higher-grade areas within the deposit, referencing previous drilling results that showed intersections of up to 4.5% nickel and 4.8% copper.

Western Mines is currently planning further exploration programs for 2025 to expand and upgrade the resource. Since its initial exploration, the company has completed two drilling phases totaling 11,536 meters, results of which have been incorporated into a block model that identifies a significant mineralized zone. The Mulga Tank project is situated on the Minigwal Greenstone Belt, a historically under-explored region within Western Australia’s Yilgarn Craton. Western Mines is a mineral explorer focused on gold and nickel sulphide deposits across a portfolio of highly prospective projects in Western Australia.