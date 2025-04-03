Koonenberry Gold Hits High-Grade Intercepts at Enmore

Koonenberry Gold (ASX: KNB) is advancing its Enmore gold project in northeast NSW following encouraging results from its maiden drilling campaign at the Sunnyside prospect. The company plans to use data from the recent program to design diamond drilling aimed at testing the continuity of mineralization along a significant structural corridor. Assay results from the first diamond drill hole at Sunnyside revealed a notable intercept of 170 meters at 1.75 grams per tonne gold, including 18.3 meters at 9.95 g/t gold. This high-grade intercept coincides with visible gold zones and intense veining, further validating historical drill results and providing evidence for substantial gold mineralization potential. Managing director Dan Power described the result as “truly exciting”, noting that samples from subsequent holes, which also intersected visible gold, are being processed with results expected in April.

Drilling at Sunnyside is ongoing, targeting extensions to the mineral system, which has been demonstrated to have a vertical depth extent of 240 meters. Koonenberry Gold is focused on further investigating the potential at Sunnyside, where gold mineralization remains open in multiple directions. Future programs will prioritize the company’s portfolio of gold and copper projects in NSW, with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. The initial hole at Sunnyside was designed to target high-grade vein sets and validate past drilling results, proving successful in both objectives.