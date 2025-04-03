Altech Batteries’ (ASX: ATC) joint venture is reporting successful stress testing of its CERENERGY ABS60 battery cells. Conducted by Fraunhofer IKTS, the testing protocol assessed the cells’ performance under abnormal conditions, adhering to international standards. Results confirm the technology’s resilience. Iggy Tan, Altech’s managing director, emphasized the importance of these tests in evaluating potential risks. Testing validated the robustness of CERENERGY technology, showing cells operated for extended periods under extreme conditions that would cause lithium-ion cells to fail.

The testing included daily charge and discharge cycling at 300° Celsius, with a state of charge between 20% and 100%. Cells passed undercharge and overcharge tests, demonstrating effective safety features. A short-circuit test at 100% SoC was also successful. Tests across various C-rate regimes under extreme temperatures recorded no failures. Higher C-rate testing is scheduled to define the cells’ performance limits. Thermal stability testing evaluated the battery’s operating temperature range, with cells showing stable performance at high temperatures. Individual cell failure testing demonstrated that even with cell failures, the battery continued to operate safely, maintaining functionality without significant risk or performance degradation, showing that cell failure does not negatively impact overall system performance.