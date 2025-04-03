Enova Mining Finds High-Grade Titanium Assays

Enova Mining (ASX: ENV) has announced promising assay results from its maiden exploration program at the CODA Central target in Brazil. The drilling revealed multiple high-grade intercepts of titanium dioxide, exceeding 15% in some instances, while also indicating significant rare earth element (REE) potential. The company conducted broad-spaced drilling across a 4 square kilometer area, part of a larger 20 square kilometer tenement, to assess the extent and consistency of the mineralization. All six drill holes ended in mineralization, suggesting potential for deeper extensions.

Reverse circulation and diamond drilling confirmed large-scale mineralization, with highlights including 38 meters at 11.13% titanium dioxide from 7 meters, featuring a segment of 17 meters at 13.5% from 8 meters, and 4 meters at 17.5% from 14 meters. Other notable assays include 26 meters at 12.6% titanium dioxide from 24 meters and 29 meters at 9.43% titanium dioxide from 20 meters. Enova’s CEO, Eric Vesel, stated that these results reinforce the CODA Central project’s potential as a significant titanium and REE zone, complementing the company’s growing portfolio of critical mineral assets. The company is now planning the next phase of exploration to further define and expand the deposit.