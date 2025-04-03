Rumble Resources Finds High-Grade Tungsten Assays

Rumble Resources (ASX: RTR) announced high-grade tungsten assays from historical drill core sampling at its Western Queen gold project in Western Australia. The company sampled 78 diamond holes, totaling 7,823 meters, previously drilled by other owners. Initial assays from three holes showed an 11-meter intercept at 0.93% tungsten trioxide and 4.19 grams per tonne gold from 169 meters, including 1 meter at 2.49% tungsten trioxide and 0.41g/t gold from 172 meters.

Further highlights included 4.05 meters at 4.58% tungsten trioxide and 0.72g/t gold from 174.85 meters, including 2.05 meters at 8.71% tungsten trioxide and 1.38g/t gold from 176.85 meters, and 12 meters at 0.56% tungsten trioxide and 0.46g/t gold from 69 meters, including 2 meters at 2.48% tungsten trioxide and 0.12g/t gold from 70 meters. Rumble is systematically reviewing historical holes using pXRF analysis and sending samples for fusion XRF analysis to supplement limited historical data. Metallurgical testing is underway on a 500-kilogram sample of scheelite-bearing material. A Phase 2 drilling program targets extensions to gold and tungsten mineralization. The company intends to calculate a maiden mineral resource estimate for the project’s tungsten mineralization.

Rumble managing director Peter Harold noted that tungsten is emerging as a primary target at Western Queen. He believes the tungsten intersections at Western Queen suggest the potential for a significant tungsten resource compared to worldwide tungsten resources.